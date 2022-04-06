The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Antibiotic and antiretroviral drug effects on breast milk are explored for mothers living with HIV

Infants carry a vast assemblage of bacteria, viruses and fungi in their guts. Combined, these microbes make up a complex ecology known as the gut microbiome, which plays a major role in health and disease throughout life. The initial source of these billions of microbes is the mother's breast milk. Scientists have now used next-generation sequencing to investigate the breast milk microbiome from HIV positive women in Kenya.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220406132436.htm

