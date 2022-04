Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 20:05 Hits: 0

Imaging at near-atomic resolution of a key immune protein commonly known as STING has revealed a previously unrecognized binding site that appears to be pivotal for launching immune attacks, scientists report. The findings could lead to new ways of manipulating STING to prompt stronger immune responses or stem its action in autoimmune diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220406160553.htm