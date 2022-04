Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 18:18 Hits: 3

Increasing evidence suggests that the COVID-19 virus can also impair fertility. Now, researchers have analyzed protein levels in semen of men who have recovered from COVID-19. The pilot study suggests that even mild or moderate illness could change the levels of proteins related to male reproductive function, the researchers say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407141845.htm