Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 18:18 Hits: 1

Almost one third of babies born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, or HLHS, die from heart failure before their first birthday. By uncovering cellular processes that drive heart failure in these young patients, a new study may hold the answers to identifying and treating those at highest risk of early death.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407141859.htm