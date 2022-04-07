The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

AI predicts if -- and when -- someone will have cardiac arrest

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A new artificial intelligence-based approach can predict, significantly more accurately than a doctor, if and when a patient could die of cardiac arrest. The technology, built on raw images of patient's diseased hearts and patient backgrounds, stands to revolutionize clinical decision making and increase survival from sudden and lethal cardiac arrhythmias, one of medicine's deadliest and most puzzling conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407141905.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version