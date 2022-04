Articles

Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022

As a result of the UK leaving the European Union, logistics firms have faced additional friction at UK borders. Consequently, there have been calls for automated digital borders, but few such systems exist. Researchers have now discovered that a blockchain-based platform can improve supply chain efficiency and trust development at our borders.

