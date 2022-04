Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 18:19 Hits: 3

Sensors are a pillar of the Internet of Things, providing the data to control all sorts of objects. Here, precision is essential, and this is where quantum technologies could make a difference. Researchers are now demonstrating how nanoparticles in tiny optical resonators can be transferred into quantum regime and used as high-precision sensors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407141943.htm