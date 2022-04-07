The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Researchers engineer electrically tunable graphene devices to study rare physics

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Scientists have developed a tunable graphene-based platform that allows for fine control over the interaction between light and matter in the terahertz (THz) spectrum to reveal rare phenomena known as exceptional points. The work could advance optoelectronic technologies to better generate, control and sense light and potentially communications, according to the researchers. They demonstrated a way to control THz waves, which exist at frequencies between those of microwaves and infrared waves. The feat could contribute to the development of 'beyond-5G' wireless technology for high-speed communication networks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407142006.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version