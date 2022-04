Articles

A group of bat viruses related to SARS-CoV-2 can also infect human cells but uses a different and unknown entryway. While researchers are still honing in on how these viruses infect cells, the findings could help in the development of new vaccines that prevent coronaviruses from causing another pandemic.

