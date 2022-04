Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 14:10 Hits: 1

Amid parental concerns regarding poor nutrition and lack of cooking skills among youth in Flint, Michigan, a team of local dietitians, chefs, and researchers created Flint Families Cook during the COVID-19 pandemic, a program for families with children ages 8-18 years old, delivered virtually to children and families in their homes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407101056.htm