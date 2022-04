Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 18:54 Hits: 1

Our universe is a chaotic sea of ripples in space-time called gravitational waves. Astronomers think waves from orbiting pairs of supermassive black holes in distant galaxies are light-years long and have been trying to observe them for decades, and now they're one step.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407145450.htm