CRISPR gene editing reveals biological mechanism behind common blood disorder

Researchers have used CRISPR gene editing -- a type of 'molecular scissors' -- to understand how deletions in one area of the genome can affect the expression of nearby genes. The work will help researchers investigate new therapeutic approaches for one of the world's most devastating genetic blood disorders -- sickle cell disease. Asymptomatic sickle cell disease patients actually lack a tiny part of the genome, scientists have shown.

