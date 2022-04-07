The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Uranium detectable in two-thirds of US community water system monitoring records

A study on metal concentrations in U.S. community water systems (CWS) and patterns of inequalities, researchers found that metal concentrations were particularly elevated in CWSs serving semi-urban, Hispanic communities independent of location or region, highlighting environmental justice concerns. These communities had the highest levels of uranium, selenium, barium, chromium, and arsenic concentrations. Even at low concentrations, uranium in particular represents an important risk factor for the development of chronic diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407101125.htm

