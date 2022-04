Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022

Chemists integrated computer functions into rolling DNA-based motors, opening a new realm of possibilities for miniature, molecular robots. These DNA-based motors combine computational power with the ability to burn fuel and move in an intentional direction.

