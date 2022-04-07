The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Can artificial intelligence reveal why languages change over time?

Category: Environment Hits: 1

American Sign Language (ASL) signs that are challenging to perceive -- those that are rare or have uncommon handshapes -- are made closer to the signer's face, where people often look during sign perception. By contrast, common ones, and those with more routine handshapes, are made further away from the face, in the perceiver's peripheral vision. The findings suggest that ASL has evolved to be easier for people to recognize signs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407161947.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version