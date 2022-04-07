Here’s What You Need to Know About Electric School Buses

Articles

Thursday, 07 April 2022

Written by Molly Rauch

No parent wants to send their child to school on a bus that can harm their health — but that is exactly what is happening each and every day for the millions of children who ride diesel school buses.

Thankfully, there is a better way to get kids to and from school. Electric school buses have zero tailpipe emissions, lower operating costs, and lower maintenance costs. However, they do cost more than diesel buses up front, and require the installation of vehicle-charging infrastructure, so to jump start the transition away from dirty diesel buses, we need government investments. That’s why Moms Clean Air Force advocated for, and celebrated, the unprecedented investment of $5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law, passed in November, 2021, to support electric school buses.

Almost all of our nation’s 480,000 iconic yellow school buses, which transport more than 20 million children each day, still run on dirty diesel engines, which means they emit harmful diesel pollution directly into the air precisely where children live, learn, and play. When children ride diesel buses, they breathe in toxic fumes that can harm not only their respiratory health, but their brain development as well. Diesel pollution is also linked to cancer. A rapid transition of our nation’s dirty diesel school buses to 100% electric-powered buses will help protect children from air pollution — and has the added benefit of reducing climate-harming carbon pollution.

Right now, EPA is finalizing details of the new Clean School Bus program, which will distribute $5 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Law over the next 5 years. Those funds will go directly to school districts for the purchase of electric school buses and installation of the related charging infrastructure. The agency has committed to issuing details about the program and guidelines for how to apply for the money in April.

What can parents do to help school districts get ready for this new electric school bus funding? Step number one: Read up on electric school buses, learn about school transportation in your district, and reach out to your school district leaders to alert them to this upcoming opportunity.

Here are 5 resources you can use to get started on the road to electric school buses.

