NRDC: Toward a Judicial System that More Faithfully Reflects the Nation

WASHINGTON - The Senate voted today to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

John Bowman, managing director of government affairs for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“Two hundred and thirty three years is far too long. Today we moved forward, as a nation, toward a judicial system that more faithfully reflects the values, aspirations and experiences of all our people.



“The Supreme Court often has the last word on how, or even whether, the laws meant to protect the environment and public health are enforced, with enormous stakes for the nation. Justice Jackson is superbly qualified to serve on the Court, and we look forward to rulings informed by the depth of knowledge, expertise and judgment she brings.”

