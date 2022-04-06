Earthworms like to eat some plastics, but side effects of their digestion are unclear

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 14:16 Hits: 0

Earthworms are a welcome sight for gardeners and farmers because the wriggling invertebrates recycle nutrients from soil, making them more accessible to plants. As worms burrow, they consume almost everything in their path, including microscopic plastic pollution. Now, researchers have observed that earthworms actually prefer soil with some types of microplastics but digest the polymers differently, which the team suggests could impact the animals' health and the ecosystem.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220406101636.htm