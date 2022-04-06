The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Earthworms like to eat some plastics, but side effects of their digestion are unclear

Earthworms are a welcome sight for gardeners and farmers because the wriggling invertebrates recycle nutrients from soil, making them more accessible to plants. As worms burrow, they consume almost everything in their path, including microscopic plastic pollution. Now, researchers have observed that earthworms actually prefer soil with some types of microplastics but digest the polymers differently, which the team suggests could impact the animals' health and the ecosystem.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220406101636.htm

