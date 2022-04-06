Achilles’ heel of dangerous hospital pathogen

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

Researchers have shed light on the structure of an enzyme important in the metabolism of the pathogenic bacterium Acinetobacter baumannii. The enzyme 'MtlD' is critical for the bacterium's synthesis of the sugar alcohol mannitol, with which it protects itself against water loss and desiccation in dry or salty environments such as blood or urine. Structural analysis has revealed weak spots where it might be possible to inhibit the enzyme and thus attack the pathogen.

