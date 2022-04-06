Neolithic made us taller and more intelligent but more prone to heart disease

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

After the Neolithic, European populations showed an increase in height and intelligence, reduced skin pigmentation and increased risk of cardiovascular disease due to genetic changes that lowered concentrations of 'good' HDL cholesterol. The changes reflect ongoing evolutionary processes in humans and highlight the impact the Neolithic revolution had on our lifestyle and health. Research of these past events offers interesting starting points for today's science and health care.

