The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Study examines if there is something 'fishy' happening with seafood imports

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Reducing tariffs on imported goods is meant to remove trade barriers, but it doesn't seem to be helping the seafood industry, which has experienced the same -- if not more -- import rejections and notifications at borders, according to research guided by an agricultural economist. The study, which explored tariff and nontariff barriers in the seafood trade, also documented the reasons for products held at the borders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220406101820.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version