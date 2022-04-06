Abundant ‘secret doors’ on human proteins could reshape drug discovery

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 17:24 Hits: 0

A groundbreaking new technique reveals the existence of a multitude of previously hidden therapeutic targets that control protein function and which could, in theory, be targeted to dramatically change the course of diseases as varied as dementia, cancer and infectious diseases. The approach, which finds that the 'secret doors' are abundant and identifiable, could be a game changer for drug discovery, leading to safer, smarter and more effective medicines. It enables research labs around the world to find and exploit vulnerabilities in any protein -- including those previously thought 'undruggable'.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220406132418.htm