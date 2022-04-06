The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Abundant ‘secret doors’ on human proteins could reshape drug discovery

A groundbreaking new technique reveals the existence of a multitude of previously hidden therapeutic targets that control protein function and which could, in theory, be targeted to dramatically change the course of diseases as varied as dementia, cancer and infectious diseases. The approach, which finds that the 'secret doors' are abundant and identifiable, could be a game changer for drug discovery, leading to safer, smarter and more effective medicines. It enables research labs around the world to find and exploit vulnerabilities in any protein -- including those previously thought 'undruggable'.

