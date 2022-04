Articles

Researchers designed a textile 'Plant Armor' that forces insects to navigate a maze-like path if they try to reach a plant. The design was more effective at blocking insects from reaching cabbage plants in multiple experiments, as compared with an alternative crop cover.

