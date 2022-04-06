Digital Content Executive Vacancy

Articles

As Carbon Brief looks to strengthen our impact and expand our reach online, we’re looking for someone with a keen interest in climate change and digital communications to help optimise our written and visual content online and deepen engagement with our audiences.



Do you have experience creating eye-catching social media content?

Are you a quick learner, with an excellent eye for detail?

Do you want to contribute to clear and accurate reporting of climate change?

Job description

Carbon Brief’s award-winning journalism is respected by scientists, journalists and policymakers around the world. Working closely with the rest of the Carbon Brief team and reporting to our Digital Marketing Manager, you’ll be responsible for the day-to-day delivery of our Marketing Strategy to promote Carbon Brief’s content online.

This could range from curating social media campaigns, to uploading content on Carbon Brief’s website and managing our regular newsletters and mailing lists.



You’ll be adept at creating and scheduling social media content across multiple platforms, including copywriting and creating graphics. You’ll have experience with email marketing tools, website management and analytics. You’ll be comfortable interacting with online audiences to build Carbon Brief’s following and boost engagement.

Responsibilities

Create and schedule social media content, working closely with the Digital Marketing Manager and the Multimedia team.

Manage a content calendar across all social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube).

Community building on social media (including liking, following and commenting on accounts).

Promote Carbon Brief’s archive of article content, including sharing our ‘core articles’ and capitalising on thematic calendar days.

Monitor article engagement online (including website and social media comments).

Support the Digital Marketing Manager with generating bespoke analytics reports and analysing audience feedback.

Upload Carbon Brief articles and newsletters to the website.

Manage the delivery of Carbon Brief’s four newsletters (Daily Briefing, Weekly Briefing, China Briefing and Cropped) using email marketing tools, manage our email lists and handle subscription requests.

Work closely with the Digital Marketing Manager to identify new ways to promote content online.

Qualifications

Essential

Experience creating content for social media, including graphics.

The ability to write engaging copy to a deadline.

Skilled at managing multiple social media channels.

Experience managing a CMS, preferably WordPress.

Experience managing email lists and newsletters.

Knowledge of Google Analytics, newsletter and social analytics tools.

Experience or interest in the environmental sector.

Creative, with a keen interest in digital communications.

Desirable

One years’ relevant experience in digital communications/marketing or other relevant role.

Experience using the Adobe Creative Suite, or similar design software (e.g. Canva).

Knowledge of HTML and CSS for web and email.

Location: Carbon Brief’s office is in central London. However, there is flexibility within this role to be based remotely, depending on the successful candidate’s circumstances/location. You may be expected to undertake some travel as part of your work.

Hours/Duration: This is a full-time permanent position.

Salary: £28,000 per annumplus benefits.

How to apply

To apply, please send:



Your CV .

A cover letter explaining why you would be a good fit for both the role and the organisation.

Task : Devise a content calendar to promote the following Carbon Brief article across Instagram and Twitter. Create one post per platform, with accompanying media (or describe the media you would create). ‘Analysis: What does China’s coal push mean for its climate goals?’

Please feel free to send any examples of your work (e.g. portfolio, social media profiles, website, graphic design).



To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Please state “Digital Content Executive application – Carbon Brief” in the email subject.

Applications must be submitted by 9am (BST) on Tuesday 3 May 2022. Interviews will be held on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 May2022.

We are committed to the principles of equal opportunity in our employment practices. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status. We will seek to ensure that individuals are recruited, selected, trained and promoted on the basis of their aptitude, skills and abilities.

About Carbon Brief

Carbon Brief produces award-winning journalism covering the latest developments in climate science, climate policy and energy policy. We specialise in clear, evidence-based articles and data visualisations to help improve the understanding of climate change, both in terms of the science and the policy response. We publish a wide range of content, including explainers, interviews, analysis and factchecks, as well as daily and weekly email summaries of newspaper and online coverage. Our audience is global and diverse, but particularly serves policymakers, journalists, NGOs and academics.

