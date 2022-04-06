Digital Content Executive Vacancy

Category: Environment Hits: 9
As Carbon Brief looks to strengthen our impact and expand our reach online, we’re looking for someone with a keen interest in climate change and digital communications to help optimise our written and visual content online and deepen engagement with our audiences.
Carbon Brief’s award-winning journalism is respected by scientists, journalists and policymakers around the world. Working closely with the rest of the Carbon Brief team and reporting to our Digital Marketing Manager, you’ll be responsible for the day-to-day delivery of our Marketing Strategy to promote Carbon Brief’s content online.
This could range from curating social media campaigns, to uploading content on Carbon Brief’s website and managing our regular newsletters and mailing lists.
You’ll be adept at creating and scheduling social media content across multiple platforms, including copywriting and creating graphics. You’ll have experience with email marketing tools, website management and analytics. You’ll be comfortable interacting with online audiences to build Carbon Brief’s following and boost engagement.
Essential
Desirable
Location: Carbon Brief’s office is in central London. However, there is flexibility within this role to be based remotely, depending on the successful candidate’s circumstances/location. You may be expected to undertake some travel as part of your work.
Hours/Duration: This is a full-time permanent position.
Salary: £28,000 per annumplus benefits.
To apply, please send:
To:
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Please state “Digital Content Executive application – Carbon Brief” in the email subject.
Applications must be submitted by 9am (BST) on Tuesday 3 May 2022. Interviews will be held on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 May2022.
We are committed to the principles of equal opportunity in our employment practices. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status. We will seek to ensure that individuals are recruited, selected, trained and promoted on the basis of their aptitude, skills and abilities.
Carbon Brief produces award-winning journalism covering the latest developments in climate science, climate policy and energy policy. We specialise in clear, evidence-based articles and data visualisations to help improve the understanding of climate change, both in terms of the science and the policy response. We publish a wide range of content, including explainers, interviews, analysis and factchecks, as well as daily and weekly email summaries of newspaper and online coverage. Our audience is global and diverse, but particularly serves policymakers, journalists, NGOs and academics.
