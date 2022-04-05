The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How to track a shark

An international team of researchers has compiled a massive dataset that overlays years' worth of information on the position, migration and interaction of sharks and game fish. This research has immediate relevance for anglers, who have been reporting increased contact with sharks over the years. The research gives us the clearest window yet into complex ecological relationships and promises to be a useful tool in ongoing conservation efforts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220405123907.htm

