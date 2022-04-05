The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Innovation flows across regions and sectors in complex ways, study shows

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Knowledge creation -- the generation of new ideas and patents -- is an important driver of economic growth. Understanding how knowledge moves across industry sectors and regions can inform research and development (R&D) efforts, promote university-industry partnerships for innovation, and impact private businesses' location decisions. A new study provides a thorough look at the flow of knowledge in five industrial sectors across the United States.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220405171802.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version