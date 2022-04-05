The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Diagnosing sports-related concussions may be harder than thought

Category: Environment Hits: 2

The tool being used to diagnose concussions might be overestimating the condition and wrongly identifying symptoms like fatigue and neck pain caused from intense exercise and not a brain injury, according to researchers. This new research raises new questions about the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT), a questionnaire widely used along with other methods to diagnose concussions sustained during sports.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220405171807.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version