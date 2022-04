Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 22:55 Hits: 3

Scientists describe a new method for probing the microbiome in unprecedented detail. The technique provides greater simplicity and ease of use compared with existing approaches. Using the new technique, the researchers demonstrate an improved ability to pinpoint biologically relevant characteristics, including a subject's age and sex based on microbiome samples.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220404185543.htm