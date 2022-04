Articles

Tetrahymena, a tiny single celled-organism, turns out to be hiding a surprising secret: it's doing respiration -- using oxygen to generate cellular energy -- differently from other organisms such as plants, animals or yeasts. The discovery highlights the power of new techniques in structural biology and reveals gaps in our knowledge of a major branch of the tree of life.

