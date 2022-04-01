The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Estimates of the carbon cycle - vital to predicting climate change - are incorrect, new researchers show

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Researchers have discovered that key parts of the global carbon cycle used to track movement of carbon dioxide in the environment are not correct, which could significantly alter conventional carbon cycle models. This finding has the potential to change predictions for climate change, though it is unclear at this juncture if the mismatch will result in more or less carbon dioxide being accounted for in the environment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220401094830.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version