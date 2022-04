Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 16:22 Hits: 3

Obese mice that were fed a high-fat diet and that received prednisone one time per week had improved exercise endurance, got stronger, increased their lean body mass and lost weight, reports a new study. The mice also had increased muscle metabolism. The once-weekly prednisone promoted nutrient uptake into the muscles.

