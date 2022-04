Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 18:13 Hits: 4

The concept of a 'person' or 'people' is, despite its definition, not gender-neutral when it comes to how we use these terms. In fact, we tend to prioritize men when referring to people in general, shows a new study by a team of psychology and linguistics researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220401141337.htm