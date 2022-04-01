The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The future of 5G+ infrastructure could be built tile by tile

5G+ (5G/Beyond 5G) is the fastest-growing segment and the only significant opportunity for investment growth in the wireless network infrastructure market, according to the latest forecast. But currently 5G+ technologies rely on large antenna arrays that are typically bulky and come only in very limited sizes, making them difficult to transport and expensive to customize. Researchers have now developed a novel and flexible solution to address the problem.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220401160539.htm

