Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 20:05 Hits: 0

A study conducted at 19 medical centers from 2013-2018 found that the survival rate of babies born at 22 weeks (30%) and 23 weeks (55.8%) had increased significantly compared to the same study conducted from 2008-2013, in which only 7% of babies born at 22 weeks and 32% born at 23 weeks survived.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220401160552.htm