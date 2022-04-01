Estimates of the carbon cycle - vital to predicting climate change - are incorrect, new researchers show

Articles

Published on Friday, 01 April 2022

Researchers have discovered that key parts of the global carbon cycle used to track movement of carbon dioxide in the environment are not correct, which could significantly alter conventional carbon cycle models. This finding has the potential to change predictions for climate change, though it is unclear at this juncture if the mismatch will result in more or less carbon dioxide being accounted for in the environment.

