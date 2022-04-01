Monkeys routinely consume fruit containing alcohol, shedding light on our own taste for booze

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 April 2022

Scientists analyzed the ethanol content of fruit eaten by spider monkeys in Panama, and found that the fruit regularly contained alcohol: between 1% and 2%. The researchers also collected urine samples, most of which contained secondary metabolites of ethanol. The results provide further evidence that our primate ancestors preferentially sought out fermented, alcohol-containing fruit likely for its greater nutritional value, and that humans may have inherited this proclivity for ethanol.

