New research shows what it takes to make society change for the better

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 20:05 Hits: 3

New research suggests that social change may depend on the relationship between beneficial behaviors and policies. Using an innovative mathematical model, researchers studied a behavior that benefits groups, but does not spread without policy support, such as a costly measure to mitigate the effects of climate change. The results showed that both behavioral change and policy change are required to achieve large-scale social change, but policy change is especially critical.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220401160545.htm