Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 April 2022

Activists in Africa are concerned about how fast the continent has become a dumpsite for Europe — for everything from electronic waste to used clothing. It's a toxic nuisance that poses a huge environmental threat.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/activists-slam-europe-for-dumping-on-africa/a-61315412?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss