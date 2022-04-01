NRDC: Biden Puts Fuel Savings in the Driver’s Seat

WASHINGTON – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued new fuel economy standards today that will save drivers money at the pump while cutting our reliance on oil.

The announcement comes as spiking gasoline prices because of Russia’s war in Ukraine are hitting consumers hard and putting renewed attention on the need to reduce America’s dependence on oil. Fuel economy improvements have saved more than 2 trillion gallons of gasoline since 1975, enough to run every car and light truck in the U.S. for more than 15 years.

The following is a statement from Luke Tonachel, director for clean vehicles and fuels at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The Biden administration is putting fuel savings in the driver’s seat. These standards will cut our dependence on oil and save drivers money at the pump. Indeed, technological advancements, energy savings and consumer benefits justify even stronger standards.

“The only way to escape the volatility of the global energy markets is to cut our reliance on oil. More efficient vehicles are already saving drivers hundreds of dollars a year and putting the U.S. on the road to real energy independence.

“These new standards will mean fewer trips to the gas station, more cash in drivers’ pockets – and less money handed over to petro-dictators.”

A new NRDC Fact Sheet details the savings for drivers from cleaner, more efficient vehicles: The average household with a new vehicle is saving about $630 to $840 at the pump each year from fuel economy gains since 2006.

