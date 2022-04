Articles

Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022

Researchers have provided a detailed description of the stunning array of fungi that make their home on the Polynesian island of Mo'orea. The collection includes more than 200 species of macrofungi -- that is, fungi producing visible, fruiting bodies -- many of which may be new to science.

