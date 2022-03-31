The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Burst of accumulated zinc shows how the mineral boosts immune function, suggesting ways to improve health

Zinc's immune-boosting properties are well-established, but scientists haven't known exactly how it works. Scientists now reveal two ways the mineral supports immunity and suggest how it could be used to improve health. Using mice, the team discovered that zinc is needed for the development of disease-fighting immune cells called T cells and prompts regeneration of the thymus, the immune organ that produces T cells.

