Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022

Climate scientists warn that South Asia is likely to experience more extreme weather brought on by heat waves in the coming decades. In March, wide swathes of northern India experienced more than dozen heat waves.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-frequent-heat-waves-a-reminder-of-climate-change-impacts/a-61318020?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss