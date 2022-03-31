Moms Join Fight for Environmental Justice and Win Against Corporate Polluter

Articles

Suncor Refinery, Colorado

This was written by Shaina L. Oliver, field organizer for Moms Clean Air Force Colorado:

As an Indigenous person from the Navajo reservation, I’m all too familiar with environmental violence, racism, and its health impacts that have resulted from industries that pollute our land, water, and air. This legacy of environmental injustice continues as communities like mine in North Denver, Colorado are repeatedly subjected to the harmful pollution spewing onto our neighborhoods from the nearby Suncor Refinery. For over 10 years, Suncor has been operating on expired permits which the state has turned a blind eye to as our families’ health is being sacrificed. Finally, there is a glimmer of justice. The Environmental Protection Agency heard us and is taking action.

On March 25th, the EPA issued a letter objecting to Colorado state’s permit renewal request for the Suncor Refinery that regulates the level of various toxic pollutants the refinery can release into the air. In the letter, EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said the location of the Suncor plant “raises significant environmental justice concerns, as illustrated by the severity of pollution and described health impacts facing the communities living in proximity to the Suncor site.” The EPA’s objections do not affect the Suncor refinery’s current operations but certainly does put Suncor’s permits under high scrutiny and raises public awareness.

Having EPA acknowledge environmental injustices is important for families who live near Suncor experiencing firsthand the effects of toxic air pollution that can cause health inequities. Moms Clean Air Force will continue to hold our lawmakers and agencies accountable for protecting the health of Suncor communities. With strong community partners like Cultivando, a Latino non-profit leading community air monitoring around the Suncor refinery Moms Clean Air Force has been speaking up to make a difference.

In a recent op-ed in the Denver Post, an impacted resident, Lucy Molina. and I pointed out how “the failure of the CDPHE to get the company’s toxic emissions under control is completely unacceptable given the risk the facility poses to nearby communities.” These communities are predominantly made up of Black, Latino, Indigenous, and low-income families, and we are glad the EPA is listening to their concerns.

Over the years, we have joined forces with many members of the community calling for action. Last summer, Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres co-hosted an EcoFiesta in Commerce City to raise awareness about the Suncor refinery air pollution issues. With our partners at Cultivando, we developed a fact sheet to help explain the Suncor pollution problem in English and Spanish. We also canvassed the neighborhoods near Suncor with information, and met with Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet to discuss how our families are impacted by pollution. We were joined by Congresswoman Diana DeGette on multiple occasions, and we advocated for community air monitoring.

While this action by the EPA is worth celebrating, it is also a testament to what we can do when moms work together and keep speaking up. It’s working. There’s more work to do. So, we will continue to raise our voices to fight for Justice in Every Breath until all communities are free from environmental harms.

LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR FIGHT FOR ACTION AGAINST THE SUNCOR REFINERY

March 21, 2022 Denver Post: Suncor op ed by Moms Clean Air Force Indigenous outreach and EcoMadres organizer Shaina Oliver along with Latina mom Lucy Molino The EPA can reject Suncor’s pollution permit for Plant 2

Shaina Oliver quoted in this article from 5280 Coloradans Say Suncor Is Making Them Sick. Cultivando Intends to Prove It

Blog Post by Shaina Oliver, July 2021 Suncor Refinery Pollution Symbol of Environmental Racism

March 26, 2022, the regional EPA declined to renew Suncor’s flaring permits found in this link https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2022-03/epa-suncor-plant-2-title-v-objection-letter-2022-03-25.pdf

July 18, 2021, Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres co-hosted an EcoFiesta in Commerce City to raise awareness about the Suncor refinery air pollution problem. The event was well attended with hundreds of people who learned about air quality and air monitoring in a fiesta atmosphere. Moms Clean Air Force made a fact sheet with Cultivando that explained the Suncor pollution problem in English and Spanish to hand out from the table.

Shaina Oliver teamed up with volunteer Lucy Molino to canvas the neighborhoods around the Suncor refinery to let them know about the pollution problems and to attend the EcoFiesta

Moms Clean Air Force partnered with Cultivando, the Latino non-profit leading community air monitoring around the Suncor refinery. Cultivando was awarded 1.7 million from the Suncor fine settlement for community air monitoring. Moms helped get the word out to communities about Cultivando’s air monitoring program around Suncor refinery.

February 20, 2022, at 1 PM MT, Moms Clean Air Force Colorado partnered with Black Parents United Foundation and Cultivando a Latino lead organization to host an open community discussion about environmental justice sharing our Moms health equity fact sheet and offer ways to take action for Black maternal health and bold climate investments. Cultivando will give an update on the AIRE program for communities surrounding the Suncor Refinery in Commerce City. We’ll also hear from the community grassroots group Greenhouse Connections about their work in our communities. Finally, a representative from Colorado’s Environmental Justice Action Task Force will join us to share updates on the task force and how communities can help.

November 6, 2021 Moms Clean Air Force Colorado celebrated Latino leadership in environmental justice and provided an update on the AIRE program for the communities surrounding the Suncor Refinery during this community event AIRE: CELEBRATING LATINA & LATINO LEADERSHIP IN ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE. The event featured Congresswoman Diana DeGette (CO-01) and Dr. Detlev Helmig with Boulder A.I.R, plus a panel of knowledgeable speakers, including Representative Alex Valdez (CO-05), Aracely Navarro (Cultivando), Shaina Oliver (Moms Clean Air Force), Ean Tafoya (GreenLatinos), and Kate Merlin (WildEarth Guardians). The event was sponsored by Cultivando, Moms Clean Air Force, EcoMadres, GreenLatinos, WildEarth Guardians, CSU Center for Environmental Justice, and North Range Concerned Citizens.

August 16, 2021 Moms Clean Air Force Colorado hosted a panel discussion about air pollution from the Suncor Refinery. The panel featured Congresswoman Diana DeGette (CO-01), Cultivando’s Olga Gonzalez, Boulder A.I.R.’s Dr. Detlev Helmig, Wild Earth Guardians’ Kate Merlin, Impacted Resident Lucy Molina, and Moms Clean Air Force organizers Shaina Oliver and Laurie Anderson. Watch the replay.

