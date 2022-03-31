Moms Join Fight for Environmental Justice and Win Against Corporate Polluter

Category: Environment Hits: 11
Written by Moms Clean Air ForceSuncor Refinery, Colorado
This was written by Shaina L. Oliver, field organizer for Moms Clean Air Force Colorado:
As an Indigenous person from the Navajo reservation, I’m all too familiar with environmental violence, racism, and its health impacts that have resulted from industries that pollute our land, water, and air. This legacy of environmental injustice continues as communities like mine in North Denver, Colorado are repeatedly subjected to the harmful pollution spewing onto our neighborhoods from the nearby Suncor Refinery. For over 10 years, Suncor has been operating on expired permits which the state has turned a blind eye to as our families’ health is being sacrificed. Finally, there is a glimmer of justice. The Environmental Protection Agency heard us and is taking action.
On March 25th, the EPA issued a letter objecting to Colorado state’s permit renewal request for the Suncor Refinery that regulates the level of various toxic pollutants the refinery can release into the air. In the letter, EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said the location of the Suncor plant “raises significant environmental justice concerns, as illustrated by the severity of pollution and described health impacts facing the communities living in proximity to the Suncor site.” The EPA’s objections do not affect the Suncor refinery’s current operations but certainly does put Suncor’s permits under high scrutiny and raises public awareness.
Having EPA acknowledge environmental injustices is important for families who live near Suncor experiencing firsthand the effects of toxic air pollution that can cause health inequities. Moms Clean Air Force will continue to hold our lawmakers and agencies accountable for protecting the health of Suncor communities. With strong community partners like Cultivando, a Latino non-profit leading community air monitoring around the Suncor refinery Moms Clean Air Force has been speaking up to make a difference.
In a recent op-ed in the Denver Post, an impacted resident, Lucy Molina. and I pointed out how “the failure of the CDPHE to get the company’s toxic emissions under control is completely unacceptable given the risk the facility poses to nearby communities.” These communities are predominantly made up of Black, Latino, Indigenous, and low-income families, and we are glad the EPA is listening to their concerns.
Over the years, we have joined forces with many members of the community calling for action. Last summer, Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres co-hosted an EcoFiesta in Commerce City to raise awareness about the Suncor refinery air pollution issues. With our partners at Cultivando, we developed a fact sheet to help explain the Suncor pollution problem in English and Spanish. We also canvassed the neighborhoods near Suncor with information, and met with Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet to discuss how our families are impacted by pollution. We were joined by Congresswoman Diana DeGette on multiple occasions, and we advocated for community air monitoring.
While this action by the EPA is worth celebrating, it is also a testament to what we can do when moms work together and keep speaking up. It’s working. There’s more work to do. So, we will continue to raise our voices to fight for Justice in Every Breath until all communities are free from environmental harms.
