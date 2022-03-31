NRDC: Strategic Minerals Must Be Secured in Reliable, Durable and Sustainable Ways   

WASHINGTON - President Biden announced plans today to invoke provisions of the Defense Production Act to expedite the domestic procurement of lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt and manganese - strategic minerals essential in batteries used for electric vehicles and power storage.

Bobby McEnaney, senior lands analyst with NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) made the following statement:

“Building a clean energy economy is how we break our dependence on fossil fuels, confront the climate crisis, end our support for belligerent petro states like Russia and help our European allies do the same. In making clear that these batteries are of strategic importance to our future, President Biden is elevating this urgent mission to a vital national interest.

“What’s important now is ensuring that supplies of the minerals needed to manufacture those batteries be secured in ways that are reliable, durable and sustainable. Rather than just digging up or importing more, we should start with improved recovery and waste reduction throughout supply chains. We must reclaim and recycle these materials in a way that ensures they stay in circulation and honors our commitment to protect the environment, public health and vulnerable communities.



“Extraction can do more harm than good. It’s essential that the proper safeguards are in place to protect our families, communities and all they support.”



