New approach needed for forecasting corrosion within bridges, concrete structures

Researchers advocate for a paradigm change in the science of forecasting corrosion damage within reinforced concrete structures. They discuss the severe flaws in using the chloride threshold concept for forecasting corrosion and say change is needed to address the growing challenges of aging structures losing functionality and potentially collapsing, greenhouse gas emissions, and the economy at large. To achieve this, a multiscale, multidisciplinary approach combining scientific and practical contributions from materials science, corrosion science, cement/concrete research, and structural engineering is needed.

