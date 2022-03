Articles

Thanks to avocados' rise to superfood stardom, there are now more avocado-derived products in the supply chain than ever. In a unique study, researchers looked at the possibility of using avocado meal -- the ground, dried, and defatted pulp, seed, and skin left over after avocado oil processing -- as a fiber source in dry dog food.

