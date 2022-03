Articles

Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Stem cells can develop into many different types of cells in the body. For instance, when a person is injured, stem cells come to the site of the injury and aid in healing damaged tissues. New nanotechnology could leverage the body's regenerative potential by directing stem cells to form bone tissue.

