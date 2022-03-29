The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New software to help discover valuable compounds

Because the comparative metabolomics field lacks sophisticated data analysis tools that are available to genomics and proteomics researchers, metabolomics researchers spend a lot of time hunting for candidate compounds that could be useful as leads for the development of new pharmaceuticals or agrochemicals. To solve this problem, scientists have developed Metaboseek, a free, easy-to-use app that integrates multiple data analysis features for the metabolomics community.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220329142528.htm

