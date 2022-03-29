The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Planet-scale MRI

Researchers presented the results of efforts to perform global full waveform inversions of the Earth using the Frontera supercomputer. They used data from 300 earthquakes to construct the new global full wave inversion models that include attenuation and azimuthal anisotropy and approach continental-scale resolution. The researchers also recently released a visualization toolbox for large seismic model files and are building a platform for seismic analysis.

