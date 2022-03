Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 20:45 Hits: 6

Scientists show how cells packed with SARS-CoV-2 detach from the upper airway and spread deep into lungs where severe COVID can take root. They also discovered how an asthmatic reaction to allergens battles the virus to hold severe COVID at bay.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220330164545.htm